Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal vibes to Diljit Dosanjh's Case during workout; peeks into prep days prove actor's immense dedication to role

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming period drama, Chhaava, is just days away from its release. The film, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has already got everyone excited. Meanwhile, Kaushal raised anticipation by dropping behind-the-scene glimpses of his preparation for the role.

On February 9, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and posted a slide of 11 pictures and videos giving a closer look into the intense hard work put in for the role. The post began with a couple of photos from the gym as he flaunted his toned and muscular physique. One of the pictures showed his weight of 100.5 kg on the weighing machine.

A couple of videos showed Vicky in his signature style, vibing to music while working out. In one of the clips, he was seen grooving to a Marathi song, while in another, he was enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's super hit track, Case. The post also featured Kaushal posing with his friends, and a few video clips also gave an insight into him practicing with a stick for war sequences, his horse-riding practice on the sets, and one of the videos also captured his 'painful' ear-piercing for the part in Chhaava.

"Good old #Chhaava prep days! See you all on 14th Feb. WORLDWIDE ADVANCE BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN!," the post was captioned.

BTS glimpses shared by Vicky Kaushal

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section, praising Vicky's immense dedication and hard work for the film. A fan hyped him up, stating, "Chhaava ki tayari … sub pe bhaaari! You surely have a lot of effort for this one," another fan promised, "We won't disappoint you."

Heaping praise on Kaushal, another fan exclaimed, "Not just training for a film, but embodying a legacy! #ChhaavaDedication," while one fan opined that the actor has not performed but "lived" the character.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. It will also feature Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Santosh Juvekar, among others in pivotal roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is poised to release next week on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.