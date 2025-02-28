Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s adorable banter with kid in old video goes VIRAL; netizens say ‘he’ll be a great dad’

Vicky Kaushal is earning widespread praise for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. While he plays the lead role, the younger version of his character is depicted by child actor Azlan. An old behind-the-scenes (BTS) video featuring Vicky and Azlan from the film’s set surfaced online. Their adorable interactions in the clip have captivated audiences, winning hearts across social media with fans saying 'he'll be a great dad.'

In the video, Azlan is seen comfortably nestled in Vicky Kaushal’s arms. The Chhaava star playfully compliments the young actor’s hairstyle, saying, “You have a good hairstyle, I should get the same. My hair has grown so long." Azlan then curiously fiddles with Vicky’s cap and asks if he can have it.

Without hesitation, Vicky hands it over, telling him, “You are looking good." Their fun exchange continues as Vicky jokingly says, “Now you give me your T-shirt.” However, Azlan refuses, leaving Vicky in laughter. Check out the adorable video here!

Fans were in awe of the video. They showered the clip with red hearts and love emojis. They also complimented the actor, predicting that he’ll make a great father.

One fan commented, "Why is this video 2 hours long?" Another person wrote, "Haaye, I keep crushing on this guy more and more every day!" A third fan added, "Vicky with babies is the cutest." Meanwhile, another user emphasized, "Gosh, he'll be such a good father, won't he?"

Advertisement

One comment praised him, saying, "He is truly a gentleman and a humble person," while another admirer gushed, "Cutest video on the internet today, my Vicckkuuu!"

Meanwhile, Chhaava continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has remained a top contender since its release. As it enters its third week, the historical action drama has maintained a steady grip on collections, with its earnings on the third Friday (Day 15) expected to fall between Rs 11 crore and Rs 12 crore.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film amassed Rs 375 crore within two weeks. Based on current trends, its total earnings are projected to reach approximately Rs 386-387 crore today, bringing it closer to the coveted Rs 400 crore milestone.

Chhaava marks the second film from Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, after Stree 2, to achieve such remarkable success.