Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s chivalry shines as he helps injured Rashmika Mandanna during their Golden Temple visit in Amritsar

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been busy promoting their upcoming movie Chhaava for the past few weeks. Amid the promotions, the duo visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek auspicious blessings. Vicky’s chivalry shined as he helped his injured co-star navigate in a wheelchair.

Today, February 10, 2025, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Vicky was seen helping the actress sit in her wheelchair as they got out of their car. He also walked alongside her amid the crowd. Vicky donned a white kurta pajama during the visit while Rashmika looked stunning in a pink suit.

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal helping Rashmika Mandanna:

Vicky Kaushal also posted some pictures from their visit to the sacred place. In the caption, he wrote, “There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru.”

Have a look at the post!

Earlier, during a song launch event in Hyderabad, Vicky Kaushal kneeled down for Rashmika Mandanna on the stage, proving he is a true gentleman. Rashmika was given an aarti plate, and she proceeded to recreate a scene from the Chhaava song Jaane Tu. Vicky bent down in front of her and even folded his hands playfully.

Dedicating a special Instagram post to Vicky, the Animal actress wrote, “You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan. You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special. It was so lovely to have you in Hyderabad.. and next time please do allow me to host you properly.”

She added, “I am so sorry I am not in my best capacity to run around supporting you with the promotions but i promise you I will do my best.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 14, 2025.