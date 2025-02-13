Chhaava: Was AR Rahman's 'emoji' remark a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina's controversy? Find out

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava is just a day away from its release date. On Wednesday, the makers had a music launch event in Mumbai that also marked the presence of legendary music composer, AR Rahman. Nonetheless, his remarks during the event seemed an indirect dig directed at the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy.

The music launch event of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava was held at NMACC Auditorium in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. At the special event, AR Rahman swooned the attendees by performing for them. He was later joined by Kaushal who playfully asked him to describe his music through emojis.

He said, "You'll have to be lazy now, but only with 3 emojis if you'll have to describe your music." In response to this, Rahman replied, "First with mouth closed," adding the mouth-closed gesture with his hands. The composer then added, "This past week we have all seen what all happens when mouth opens." The remark left Vicky in splits and the audience hooting.

The ongoing controversy erupted at standup comedian, Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. The latest episode featured Ranveer Allahabadia, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchalani, and Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid.

During the show, it was Allahbadia’s remarks that led to significant outrage as he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

Several Police complaints have been filed, and Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter. On the other hand, Ranveer rendered an apology through a video statement and Samay on Wednesday finally broke his silence and deleted all the videos of the show from his YouTube channel.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," his official statement read.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and, Akshaye Khanna will be released tomorrow i.e. February 14, 2025.