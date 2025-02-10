Chhaava: Word 'haramz*ada' muted in Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer; find out more modifications by CBFC

The release of the film Chhaava is just around the corner. The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has created a lot of buzz among the audience. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, it has been learned that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made a few modifications, which included muting the word ‘haramz*ada’ and more.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Chhaava went through a number of modifications during the censor process. The dialogue ‘Mughal sultanat ka zehar (Mughal empire’s poison)’ was reportedly replaced with ‘Uss samay, kayi shaasak aur sultanat khud ko zinda rakhne ki koshish kar rahe the (At that time, many rulers and empires were trying to keep themselves alive).’

The line ‘Khoon toh aakhir Mughalon ka hi hai (The blood is of the Mughals after all)’ was changed to ‘Khoon toh hai Aurang ka hi (It's Aurang's blood).’

Apart from the dialogues, the words ‘haramz*adon’ and ‘haramz*ada’ have been muted while ‘Aameen’ has been replaced with ‘Jai Bhavani.’ Other changes include ‘16 saal (years)’ to ‘14 saal,’ ‘22 saal ka ladka (years old boy)’ to ‘24 saal ka ladka,’ and ‘9 saal’ to ‘kayi saal.’

As per the report, the CBFC asked the makers to remove a scene showing Maratha warriors donning a saree. They were also asked to include an audio-text disclaimer that would state the name of the book the movie has been adapted from. The disclaimer would also state that the film’s intention was not to defame anyone or show inaccurate historical facts.

According to the CBFC website, Chhaava was certified on February 1, 2025. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating, and the certified duration is 161 minutes and 50 seconds, which means 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 50 seconds.

The period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is directed by Laxman Utekar. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the cast of Chhaava includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2025.