Chhaava's Vicky Kaushal reveals not discussing heavy scenes with Katrina Kaif: ‘They know that he’s in a different headspace’

Vicky Kaushal is going all out promoting his upcoming film, Chhaava. The actor has been spotted at multiple locations, interacting with fans and giving interviews to media as they wait for his latest release. During a chat, the actor revealed he never discussed heavy-duty scenes with Katrina Kaif when he returned home after the shoot. He added that his family knows when he is in a different headspace.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, promoting his upcoming historical drama film, Chhaava. While chatting with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about being in a different headspace when he shoots scenes that are high on emotions or action.

When asked if he discusses the same with his wife, Katrina Kaif, and other family members, Kaushal stated that he actually doesn’t discuss it with them. But they know that he’s in a different head space. “Like, Katrina comes to know but she tells me much after. But more than discussing, I go silent. It’s so precious, what I am feeling that I feel like the moment I discuss it, I will dilute it,” the Sam Bahadur actor stated.

He further added that at that moment, he just wants to be with that emotion. Moreover, his family knows that something else is going on, so they give him space to ponder and dwell on it. For the unknown, Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The actioner also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

Moreover, he also has an interesting line-up of projects planned for the future. An industry insider informed Pinkvilla that Vicky has been in conversation with Rajkumar Hirani for the last few months and has signed the dotted lines for his directorial, which is currently in the scripting stage. “The film rolls in 2026 once he wraps up shooting for the Amar Kaushik-directed Mahavatar,” the informer stated.

It was also revealed that after Laxman Utekar, Vicky is set to switch from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Amar Kaushik and Rajkumar Hirani. “Apart from these 3, he is in talks with two more top producers for multiple projects, and we shall have clarity on his other projects shortly,” the source concluded.

