Chhalaang FIRST POSTER: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer gets a new release date

The makers of Chhalaang have released the first poster of the film featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha with a new release date.

Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Made In China opposite is all geared up to entertain his audience with his upcoming film Chhalaang. The movie which was was first titled as Turram Khan also stars Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. On Rajkummar's birthday i.e on 31st August, Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to reveal the date of release of the film as January 31, 2020. He wrote, "Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own @RajkummarRao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together @TurramKhan will release on January 31, 2020. @NushratBharucha". In the month of December, Nushrat announced the new name of the film. She wrote, "Same team, same movie, same release date... just a new name- Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!"

Today, the makers have released the first poster of the film and it looks fun as well as interesting. In the poster, we can see Rajkummar who is donning a tracksuit is sleeping on a chair resting his head on a football while Nushrat along with other young girls and boys are staring at Rajkummar. While some kids are laughing, some along with Nushrat are looking at Raj in anger. Sharing the poster, producer Bhushan Kumar wrote, "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March." From the poster, we can make out that the release date of the film has been postponed to March from January.

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by , Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on 13th March this year. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role. This will be Rajkummar's sixth collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The duo has in the past worked together in Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, and Omerta, besides the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

