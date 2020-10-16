Chhalaang: Makers to unveil Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer's trailer tomorrow

Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handle to share the poster of Chhalaang along with trailer release date.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha is a special treat for the children from the makers of the film as it is going to release on the eve of Children’s Day. The film also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun, Jatin Sarna and a group of children who are an important part of the plot. It has been produced by , Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Now after much anticipation, the makers are going to unveil the trailer of the same tomorrow. Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handle to share the poster of the film along with the trailer release date. While sharing the good news with his fans, the actor wrote, “Get, set, Chhalaang! Trailer out tomorrow. Watch Montu Masterji and team on @primevideoin. #ChhalaangOnPrime, Nov 13.”

The story of Chhalaang revolves around an inspirational journey of PT Master Montu played by Rajkummar Rao, and his love interest also his fellow teacher portrayed by Nushrratt Bharuccha.

According to Mid-Day report, when asked about the kids in the film, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that the children in Chhalaang were cast locally from different places like Hisar, Karnal and Gurgaon. They are very natural with immense potential and were great fun to work with. They made the sets livelier.

Rajkummar Rao said that he had a great time with the children on the sets of Chhalaang, both on camera and off camera. He also said that children’s enthusiasm levels are absolutely commendable and they inspired all of them.

Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed that being around the children took her back to her school days. She added, "Seeing their bright happy faces every morning was just so adorable!!"

Further, Chhalaang is all set to release this Diwali on November 13 only on OTT.

