Chhalaang song Care Ni Karda: Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt's cute 'nok jhok' is the highlight of this peppy track

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in Chhalaang. The first song of the film, Care Ni Karda is out and it is bound to leave you impressed.

A film that is all set to drop soon on Amazon Prime Video is Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang. The film’s first song Care Ni Karda was released on YouTube today and it surely will make all couples feel relatable. The sweet ‘nok-jhok’ between Rajkummar and Nushrratt will win over your hearts. The film’s trailer was recently released and it showed us how a lazy and complacent PT master’s life changes after a competitor comes in the way of his love and work.

The first song, Care Ni Karda features Nushrratt and Rajkummar as an adorable couple. The cute chemistry between the two lead stars is the highlight of the number. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and crooned by him and Sweetaj Brar, the song portrays how girlfriend Nushrratt has tons of complaints from Rajkummar. In a sweet manner, Rajkummar also tries to hear her out and defends himself too. The lyrics of the sweet track are penned by Alfaaz, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala.

The film Chhalaang also features Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Ila Arun. The trailer left everyone excited to see the face-off between Zeeshan and Rajkummar to win over love and respect. The concept of the film also was lauded as it is touted to be a flick that will highlight the importance of physical education for kids. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is produced by , Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, and presented by Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

Take a look at the song:

