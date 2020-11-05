Chhalaang song Le Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao preps his team to take on Zeeshan Ayyub's squad in an upbeat track

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Chhalaang is all set to release on November 13. The song Le Chhalaang just released and it will surely raise your spirits.

On Thursday afternoon, Chhalaang's new song Le Chhalaang released on YouTube. The film starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video near Diwali. The trailer of the film showcased the story of a school PT teacher who is not serious about his job in a semi-government funded school. However, when a new teacher, played by Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub comes in as his senior, he gets wary about him and starts to realise the importance of his job.

The film's new song Le Chhalaang is all about taking a leap of faith after working hard for something. In the video, we get a glimpse of the PT teacher Rajkummar getting his team ready to face off with Zeeshan's squad in a series of physical games. He trains them in running, Kabaddi and other games so that they can win against Zeeshan's team. The song surely manages to pump you up and the inspirational lyrics penned by Luv Ranjan leave with you an exhilarating feeling.

Crooned by Daler Mehndi, the music of the song is composed by Hitesh Sonik. The previous song Care Ni Karda by Yo Yo Honey Singh is already a hit with fans and Rajkummar and Nushrratt's chemistry also was loved in the same. The trailer of the film also showcased actors like Ila Arun, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik in the same. Now, the film is helmed by Hansal Mehta and produced by , Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, and presented by Bhushan Kumar. The story of Chhalaang is penned by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora & Zeishan Quadri. It will release on Prime Video on November 13, 2020.

Check out the song video:

Also Read|Chhalaang Trailer: It's coach Rajkummar Rao vs Zeeshan Ayyub to win respect, Nushrratt Bharuccha's love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×