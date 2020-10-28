Chhalaang song Teri Choriyaan: Rajkummar & Nushrratt's romance is full of love cliches in this sweet track

Chhalaang's latest song Teri Choriyaan is composed by Guru Randhawa and penned by Luv Ranjan and Guru Randhawa. Check it out below.

Days after releasing Yo Yo Honey Singh's Care Ni Karda, the makers of Chhalaang have dropped a brand new song today. Titled Teri Choriyaan, the romantic number takes us through Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha's small town love story as the actor tries to pursue her and profess his love. The sweet track is composed by Guru Randhawa, with music by VEE and written by Luv Ranjan and Guru Randhawa.

Guru Randhawa and Payal Dev have lent their voices to the track and just like Care Ni Karda, Teri Choriyaan also is a Punjabi-Hindi track. While the song is undooubtedly a sweet love number, the song's video features Rajkummar and Nushrratt's romance which is full of love cliches. Both the actors play the role of school teachers and Rajkummar does everything in his capacity to woo Nushrratt his colleague and crush. It indeed is adorable to see the actors slowly fall in love with each other.

Check out Chhalaang's new song Teri Choriyaan:

Chhalaang also features Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Ila Arun. The film's trailer left fans excited as Rajkummar Rao essaying the role of a Physical Education teacher hasn't been seen before. In the trailer, we also get a glimpse of his clash with Zeeshan Ayyub's character and it is definitely interesting to see the face-off between the actors to win over love and respect.

Directed by by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is produced by , Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. What are your thoughts on the latest song? Let us know in the comments below.

