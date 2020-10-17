  1. Home
Chhalaang Trailer: It's coach Rajkummar Rao vs Zeeshan Ayyub to win respect, Nushrratt Bharuccha's love

Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. The trailer just dropped and it's a high stakes game for PT master Montu aka Raj.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: October 17, 2020 03:53 pm
Chhalaang Trailer: It's coach Rajkummar Rao vs Zeeshan Ayyub to win respect, Nushrratt Bharuccha's love
After a long wait, the trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Chhalaang just dropped on YouTube and it is an inspirational story of a PT coach named Montu. The story is about a small-town school PT coach Montu played by Rajkummar who is working in a semi government-funded school. He is not at all serious about his job. However, another senior PT coach, played by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, joins the school and Montu is forced to do the thing he never seriously did and that is teaching.

A day back, the poster was revealed along with the trailer release date and producer Ajay Devgn also shared the same. Today, the trailer was shared by all the stars on their social media handles and it surely promises to be a perfect Children’s Day treat. The social comedy directed by Hansal Mehta highlights the importance of Sports Education in the school curriculum via a story of a PT Coach who initially does not take his job seriously. But, when he is set to lose it all including the girl he loves, played by Nushrratt, he chooses to up his game and fight to win her love and respect.  

The trailer takes us through Montu aka Rajkummar's journey of discovering his passion for teaching again when he gets challenged by a strong opponent played by Zeeshan Ayyub. The film also marks the 5th collaboration between Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao. They have done films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta prior to this. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun, Saurabh Shukla. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the date was postponed. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2020. 

Check out Chhalaang trailer:

Also Read|Chhalaang: Makers to unveil Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer's trailer tomorrow

Credits :YouTube

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Mast trailer.. Bohat badiya..

