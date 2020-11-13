  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chhalaang Twitter Review: Netizens are mighty impressed with Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt Bharuccha's sports film

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang has received a thumbs up from Twitterati. Check out the tweets.
9848 reads Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt BharucchaChhalaang Twitter Review: Netizens are mighty impressed with Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt Bharuccha's sports film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang has been released and the film is garnering much love and appreciation. The Stree actor’s chemistry with Nushrratt has set tongues wagging. Both the actors are receiving accolades for their brilliant performances in the film. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it marks Rajkummar’s fourth outing with the filmmaker after delivering superhits Omerta, Shahid and Aligarh. As far as the film critics are concerned, they have given the film mixed reviews. However, critics have showered praises on the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana's actor's outstanding performance.

The real success of a film is measured from the audience's love. Netizens have given Chhalaang a thumbs up as most of them have liked the film, calling it an “overall joyful” film. Interestingly, #Chhalaang is trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter with fans giving out their reactions. One user tweeted, #Chhalaang is quite good. Not expected  that good after trailer..@RajkummarRao good as always. @mehtahansal you are on a roll..first  Harshad Mehta now Chhalaang. Overall  a joyfull movie.”

Another wrote, “Good movie..One word review: entertaining Rajkumaar rao is natural as always.. But nushrat barucha tried too hard for accent still she didn't sound like haryanvi. #Chhalaang.” One of the users tweeted, “#Chhalaang #AmazonPrime superb she bhi upar @RajkummarRao@amazonprimenow.” Going by the tweets, it is evident that Twitterati have loved Rajkummar and Nushrratt’s pairing in the film

Check out the tweets below:

On a related note, talking about the film’s plot, Chhalaang revolves around Rajkummar’s character Montu who is a physical training teacher in a small town of Haryana. He resorts to the school job after giving up on numerous aspirations. Upon meeting Neelima aka Neelu (Nushrratt), Montu grows an interest in her and wishes to pursue her for marriage. Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun, and Naman Jain’s performance is also noteworthy. On the whole, Chhalaang has managed to win our hearts.

Read Also:Chhalaang Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao starrer runs a race of hurdles with a coming of age baton in hand

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Chhalaang song Teri Choriyaan: Rajkummar & Nushrratt's romance is full of love cliches in this sweet track
Chhalaang Trailer: It's coach Rajkummar Rao vs Zeeshan Ayyub to win respect, Nushrratt Bharuccha's love
Chhalaang Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao starrer runs a race of hurdles with a coming of age baton in hand
Chhalaang song Le Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao preps his team to take on Zeeshan Ayyub's squad in an upbeat track
Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why she changed the spelling of her name: I believe in the universe & its energies
Chhalaang song Care Ni Karda: Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt's cute 'nok jhok' is the highlight of this peppy track
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement