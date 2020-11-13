Chhalaang Twitter Review: Netizens are mighty impressed with Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt Bharuccha's sports film

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang has received a thumbs up from Twitterati. Check out the tweets.

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang has been released and the film is garnering much love and appreciation. The Stree actor’s chemistry with Nushrratt has set tongues wagging. Both the actors are receiving accolades for their brilliant performances in the film. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it marks Rajkummar’s fourth outing with the filmmaker after delivering superhits Omerta, Shahid and Aligarh. As far as the film critics are concerned, they have given the film mixed reviews. However, critics have showered praises on the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana's actor's outstanding performance.

The real success of a film is measured from the audience's love. Netizens have given Chhalaang a thumbs up as most of them have liked the film, calling it an “overall joyful” film. Interestingly, #Chhalaang is trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter with fans giving out their reactions. One user tweeted, #Chhalaang is quite good. Not expected that good after trailer..@RajkummarRao good as always. @mehtahansal you are on a roll..first Harshad Mehta now Chhalaang. Overall a joyfull movie.”

Another wrote, “Good movie..One word review: entertaining Rajkumaar rao is natural as always.. But nushrat barucha tried too hard for accent still she didn't sound like haryanvi. #Chhalaang.” One of the users tweeted, “#Chhalaang #AmazonPrime superb she bhi upar @RajkummarRao@amazonprimenow.” Going by the tweets, it is evident that Twitterati have loved Rajkummar and Nushrratt’s pairing in the film

Check out the tweets below:

Good movie.. One word review: entertaining

Rajkumaar rao is natural as always.. But nushrat barucha tried too hard for accent still she didn't sound like haryanvi. #Chhalaang — brijesh baghel (@brijesh86520546) November 13, 2020

saw #Chhalaang a decent entertaining family movie. Plus point amazing actors @RajkummarRao#saurabhasukla @jatinsarna @satishkaushik2

Minus point- expected end!

Acchi hi worth watching...

Learned "naukari n chokari can take u r rail on patri". — Vardhan Shinde (@shinde_vardhan) November 13, 2020

Saw #Chhalaang and absolutely loved it Not on the level of other masterpieces made by @mehtahansal but still a very entertaining movie with an amazing performance by @RajkummarRao who is supported by equally great performances of @satishkaushik2 @Mdzeeshanayyub @Nushrratt pic.twitter.com/40ZOJsZ5MF — A D E E M (@adeemd) November 12, 2020

#Chhalaang is an absolute fun-ride. Entertaining from start to finish. What a stellar assemble cast & who said filmmakers like @mehtahansal can't make commercial Cinema. Just give them a platform & see the magic. Perfect movie to get your festive spirits up!@PrimeVideoIN — Navendu Bose (@TheBoseSays) November 13, 2020

On a related note, talking about the film’s plot, Chhalaang revolves around Rajkummar’s character Montu who is a physical training teacher in a small town of Haryana. He resorts to the school job after giving up on numerous aspirations. Upon meeting Neelima aka Neelu (Nushrratt), Montu grows an interest in her and wishes to pursue her for marriage. Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun, and Naman Jain’s performance is also noteworthy. On the whole, Chhalaang has managed to win our hearts.

Read Also:Chhalaang Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao starrer runs a race of hurdles with a coming of age baton in hand

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×