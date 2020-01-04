Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey CONFIRMS wedding to Sheetal Thakur is on the cards in 2020; Deets Inside

Chhapaak star Vikrant Massey and his ladylove Sheetal Thakur have been in the news since the Chhapaak star confirmed his engagement. In a recent interview, Vikrant has shared that marriage is on the cards with Sheetal in 2020.

Over the past few weeks, Vikrant Massey and his ladylove Sheetal Thakur have been in the news. A while back reports of a secret roka between the Chhapaak actor and his ladylove had set the rumour mill churning. Later, Vikrant broke his silence on the matter and confirmed that he had indeed got engaged to girlfriend Sheetal in the presence of close ones. Post this, fans wanted to know when will the two actors take the plunge at marriage. Now, in a recent chat, Vikrant has clarified the same too.

In a chat with Spotboye, Vikrant revealed that marriage to Sheetal is on the cards for him in the new year 2020. The talented star was prodded about wedding with his lady and he smiled and said, “somewhere in 2020.” Well, that surely is a happy news for Sheetal and Vikrant’s fans. The two are often seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media. From wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi to spending time together, Sheetal and Vikrant’s photos will melt your heart.

(Also Read: Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey confirms getting engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private ceremony)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant will be seen in co-starrer Chhapaak. In the film, he will be seen playing Deepika aka Malti’s love interest. Vikrant’s chemistry with Deepika in the song Nok Jhok was loved and left fans excited for the film. A day back, the new song, Chhapaak was launched where Vikrant joined Deepika, Laxmi Agarwal to promote the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :SpotboyE

Read More