Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone shares her 'joys of life' with the street kids of Mumbai; Watch

has been the talk of the town since 2020 has started. The actress who celebrated her 34th birthday is busy promoting her movie Chhapaak which also marks DP's debut as a producer. Recently, Deepika was snapped at a cafe in Bandra in casual and uber cool. The Padmaavat actress was donning a boyfriend jeans with a grey sweatshirt but she added her own little fashion statement to it with that white inner. The actress paired a pair of super cool white sneakers and carried a black bag along with her.

More than Deepika's look what caught our attention was the actress hugging her little fans outside the cafe. As soon as Deepika exited the cafe, she was mobbed by fans which were the street kids from there. The actress gave them a sweet hug and posed with the kids for the paps. Sharing a collage of the picture on her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Joys Of Life." The Chhapaak actress is al smiles while hugging and being sweetly greeted by the cute kids.

Talking about Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie released on 10th January 2020. The actress had visited the Bigg Boss house recently, and she created history as she took the winning team out on a ride. The actress' episode where she is seen interacting with will air today, and we bet fans cannot wait for it.

