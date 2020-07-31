Chhapaak to Angrezi Medium: Here’s how to Bollywood movies fared at box office in 2020

As the Indian box office is facing a difficult time at the moment due to COVID 19 outbreak, here’s a look at big releases of the year and how they did in terms of lifetime collections.

The year 2020 – it has been one of hardest year for Bollywood. Not just the industry has lost one of the shiniest stars – , Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput etc, it has witnessed has a complete shutdown of over three months for the first time in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the box office has also taken a massive toll. Given the coronavirus outbreak, several big releases have been cancelled as the theatres continue to remain closed. While some of the filmmakers have pushed the release date of the movies, some of them have made ways to their digital platform.

The Indian box office has, undoubtedly, not witnessed any spark post the COVID 19 lockdown. Talking about the box office report before the lockdown, around 12 major films had released at the ticket windows and just a few of them managed to take the box office with a storm. So as the unlock phase 3 is about to begin and the fans continue to miss their stars on the big screen, we take a look at the box office performance of the big releases on the theatres in 2020:

Chhapaak

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak featured in the lead. The movie was based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and narrated her horrifying accident. Besides, it also focussed on her fight for justice and how she became an inspiration for a million other acid attack victims. Released on January 10, 2020, Chhapaak was Deepika’s first movie post her wedding with and it witnessed a box office clash with starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsungh Warrior

Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and , Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a period drama based on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Released on January 10, 2020, the movie was helmed by Om Raut and was produced by Ajay Devgn. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opened to rave reviews and managed to beat Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak at the box office. Interestingly, it also became the highest grosser of the year so far.

Panga

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga was a sports drama movie starring and Jassie Gill in the lead. The movie narrated the story of a kabaddi player who had let go of her game post marriage. However, she continues to have immense love for the sport and decides to get back to the sport and stand against the stereotype societal pressures.

Street Dancer 3D

Ace choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza, who had created many dance drama, came with another movie based on dance this year as Street Dancer 3D which focussed on a cross border dance competition. Starring , , Prabhu Dheva in the lead role, Street Dance 3D released on January 24, 2020, and witnessed a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

Jawani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala in the lead, Jawani Jaanemann narrated the story of a 40 year old carefree womaniser who suddenly comes across his 21 year old daughter which he never knew he had. The comedy drama came with several hilarious twists and managed to keep the audience entertained. Jawani Jaaneman also witnessed a decent run at the box office.

Malang

This romantic action thriller has been one of the most talked about movies of 2020 for its great ensemble of cast. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang featured , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead role. The movie was a rollercoaster ride filled with suspense and the interesting twists in the plotline managed to leave the audience intrigued.

Love Aaj Kal

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Love Aaj Kal was the modern age sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 directorial. While the original movie featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, the audience had similar expectations from the sequel as well. However, Sara and Kartik starrer failed to live up to the audience’s expectation and witnessed a decent business at the box office.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship

Helmed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, happened to be Dharma Productions first attempt with the horror genre. The movie was all about an officer who has been given the move an abandoned ship that was lying static on the Juhu Beach. Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship opened to decent reviews from the audience and earned a good amount at the box office.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a romantic comedy. After normalising the taboo of erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann broke another stereotype of homophobia and it was quite well received by the audience. Everyone was in awe of Ayushmann and Jitendra’s never seen before roles and it was quite evident with its life collection at the box office.

Thappad

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad featured , Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak etc in key roles. The family drama spoke about how domestic violence has been normalised in our society and how a woman has to fight the entire world just to exercise her right to live with respect. Thappad was indeed a critically acclaimed movie.

Baaghi 3

The third installment of the Baaghi franchise featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baahi 3 action drama narrating story a loving brother who went against an entire nation to save his brother. The action entertainer witnessed a massive opening at the box office and emerged as the highest opener of 2020 so far.

Angrezi Medium

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium was the sequel of 2017 release Hindi Medium and featured Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in key roles. Angrezi Medium marked Irrfan’s last movie on the silver screen as he breathed his last on April 29 this year. The movie was released on March 6 and but couldn’t manage to spread its magic at the box office as the theatres were shut in March due to COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

