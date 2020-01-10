Chhapaak: BJP leader says his 'porn' remark made for Deepika Padukone's film was 'distorted'

Chhapaak released in cinemas this weekend. The Deepika Padukone starrer has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. A BJP leader in the state reacted to the state government's decision and ended up making a remark on porn.

Chhapaak hits the cinemas this weekend. While the movie is making the right noise for its story and 's acting skill, it has also been in the centre of many controversies. Lately, social media has been buzzing over Deepika's visit to JNU. Now, a statement by a BJP leader has got tongues wagging. It all began when Madhya Pradesh announced Chhapaak would be tax-free in the state. The announcement was made even before the movie hit the screens. This move caused BJP leader Gopal Bhargava to react.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he deemed the move was backed with political intentions. He went on to compare it with a porn movie. "Be it stunt or action or anything...if porn, they would have done it even then," he said, as per a PTI report. However, now, Bhargava clarifies that his statement has been "distorted."

"It was not like that. My statement was distorted. My sarcastic comment was misinterpreted," he told a news agency, the PTI report notes. While he reacted to the uproar over his porn statement, the BJP leader also previously addressed Deepika's visit to JNU by saying that an actress "should dance in Mumbai" instead of going to JNU.

"A heroine should dance in Mumbai. Why should she go to JNU? I don't understand such people who have come up...who are called activist-artists," he said, taking a dig at Deepika. "The MP government declared it ('Chhapaak') tax-free because activities of its stars suit their ideology. JNU is a place for study and not for promotional activities of Bollywood movies," Bhargava added.

