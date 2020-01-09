Chhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone’s brave act impresses Riteish Deshmukh, Yami Gautam, Tahira and others

Chhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. Ahead of it, a special celebrity screening was arranged where stars like Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh, Tahira Kashyap, Yami Gautam and others came. Here’s the celeb review of Chhapaak.
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: January 9, 2020 11:38 am
Chhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone’s brave act impresses Riteish Deshmukh, Yami Gautam, Tahira and othersChhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone’s brave act impresses Riteish Deshmukh, Yami Gautam, Tahira and others
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the highly anticipated films of 2020 is Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is yet to release in cinemas for audience on January 10, 2020. Ahead of it, last night a special screening of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial was arranged where Deepika, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Yami Gautam, Tahira Kashyap, Rekha, Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani, Jackky Bhagnani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others were present. 

While Chhapaak has been the talk of the town due to the controversies, keeping everything aside, celebs came to the screening and supported Deepika, Meghna and Vikrant. Laxmi Agarwal was also present at the screening. Post the screening, celebs from Bollywood have been praising the ‘brave’ attempt by Deepika and Meghna. Riteish took to Twitter to laud Deepika for picking a subject like this for her debut film as a producer. On the other hand, the Marjaavaan actor even was awe of Vikrant. 

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's film is worth the time and money

Genelia too joined Riteish in praising Deepika and Vikrant starrer and also called it a ‘film that makes you experience all the human emotions- shock, pain, sadness, hurt, helplessness, struggle, joy, euphoria & love.’ Yami also was left impressed by Meghna and Deepika’s film and shared her review of Chhapaak via a tweet. Tahira took to Instagram to share a picture with acid attack survivors present at the screening and urged everyone to watch Deepika, Meghna’s Chhapaak. 

Check out the Chhapaak movie celeb tweets:

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is getting some rave reviews from celebs of Bollywood. Fans of Deepika are excited to the film. Despite the various controversies surrounding Deepika and Vikrant’s film, Chhapaak has managed to generate a level of interest in the audience. With Chhapaak, Deepika is also turning a producer. It is slated to release in theatres on January 10, 2020. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak lands in trouble as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer to opt for legal action against makers

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement