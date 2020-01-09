Chhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone’s brave act impresses Riteish Deshmukh, Yami Gautam, Tahira and others

Chhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. Ahead of it, a special celebrity screening was arranged where stars like Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh, Tahira Kashyap, Yami Gautam and others came. Here’s the celeb review of Chhapaak.

One of the highly anticipated films of 2020 is and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is yet to release in cinemas for audience on January 10, 2020. Ahead of it, last night a special screening of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial was arranged where Deepika, , , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, , Tahira Kashyap, Rekha, Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani, Jackky Bhagnani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others were present.

While Chhapaak has been the talk of the town due to the controversies, keeping everything aside, celebs came to the screening and supported Deepika, Meghna and Vikrant. Laxmi Agarwal was also present at the screening. Post the screening, celebs from Bollywood have been praising the ‘brave’ attempt by Deepika and Meghna. Riteish took to Twitter to laud Deepika for picking a subject like this for her debut film as a producer. On the other hand, the Marjaavaan actor even was awe of Vikrant.

Genelia too joined Riteish in praising Deepika and Vikrant starrer and also called it a ‘film that makes you experience all the human emotions- shock, pain, sadness, hurt, helplessness, struggle, joy, euphoria & love.’ Yami also was left impressed by Meghna and Deepika’s film and shared her review of Chhapaak via a tweet. Tahira took to Instagram to share a picture with acid attack survivors present at the screening and urged everyone to watch Deepika, Meghna’s Chhapaak.

Check out the Chhapaak movie celeb tweets:

Pain is real ,tears are real ,but so is the hope & pride !Thank you for Humanising this unjust reality ! Chhapaak pierces your heart !Such stories must be told & celebrated !Deepika’ smile as Malti is my favourite @deepikapadukone @masseysahib @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 8, 2020

Just watched #Chappak a brilliant film by one of my favourite film makers @meghnagulzar - @deepikapadukone’s portrayal of an acid attack survivor, her pain, her courage, her fight is pitch perfect. great debut as a producer @masseysahib is such a wonderful actor- — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 8, 2020

My heart goes out to Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the film is based upon. You are a real hero. You have inspired me and am sure your story will inspire millions more. #Chappak — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 8, 2020

More power to these 3 women. @meghnagulzar for making an amazing film on a topic that needed to be discussed. @deepikapadukone for making a brave choice as an actor and producer and acing it to the tee. #LaxmiAgarwal for sharing your story with us. You inspire me. #Chaapak — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 8, 2020

.@masseysahib you were simply brilliant. #Chappaak is a rare film that makes you experience all the human emotions- shock, pain, sadness, hurt, helplessness, struggle, joy, euphoria & love. — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 8, 2020

Just walked out of the premier of #Chappak it is by far one of the most hard hitting films I have ever seen. @meghnagulzar Ji . This is a gem. FANTASTIC writing and direction. Brilliant performances by all. @masseysahib your simplicity is indeed magnetic Amol Ji — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 8, 2020

@deepikapadukone please take a bow. As a producer to have the strength to back such a strong story and as a performer to go out there and give your best performance till date. You made me cry but you also taught me to fight and finally smile. God bless you. #Chappak — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is getting some rave reviews from celebs of Bollywood. Fans of Deepika are excited to the film. Despite the various controversies surrounding Deepika and Vikrant’s film, Chhapaak has managed to generate a level of interest in the audience. With Chhapaak, Deepika is also turning a producer. It is slated to release in theatres on January 10, 2020.

