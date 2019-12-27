Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar present the BTS 'Muh Dikhai' and journey of acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone & Meghna Gulzar depict the journey of acid attack survivors in Chhapaak Muh Dikhai video.

is gearing up for her next release Chhapaak hitting the screens on January 10, 2020. Through her role as Malti, the actress narrates the plight of an acid attack survivor who fights against all odds to seek justice for the heinous act she was subjected to. Chhappak follows the trauma and triumph story of Laxmi Agarwal and many such iron-willed acid attack survivors. It is not only the assailant that they fight but also the society which refuses to accept them as normal beings.

The hard-hitting trailer created a strong impact and left the netizens applauding Deepika for her brave attempt and now the makers have released another behind the scenes video called the Muh Dikhai which shows the four real-life acid attack victims who are a part of the film. Director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika not only applaud them but also salute the four for choosing to be victorious and not victims. The video shows their journey and how the ladies face the camera without shying away or being embarrassed of their scars.

From the acid attack to the hospital, medical treatment, mental trauma, unwelcoming reaction from the society, court tribulations, self-acceptance and much more, Chhapaak follows the story of the brave survivors. Ther film draws its inspiration from Laxmi Agarwal and other such real-life survivors who fought back for the injustice done to them. The acid attack not only scarred their face but also their soul but they did not lose hope.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020 locking horns with starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the Box Office. Besides Deepika Padukone playing the protagonist, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. He plays the role of Amol inspired by Alok Dixit, a social activist, and Laxmi's partner.

