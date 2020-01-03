Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone blasts at reporter who asked if Ranveer Singh invested in the film: It is my money

Deepika Padukone, who has turned producer for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, clears the air for using husband Ranveer Singh’s money for the movie. Here’s what she said.

It is just a week left for the release of ’s Chhapaak and the excitement among the audience is palpable. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and has got the fans intrigued ever since it was announced. From the star cast to a riveting trailer, gripping posters and soulful music, everything about Chhapaak has been adding on to the audience’s excitement for the movie. To note, Chhapaak marks a special movie for Deepika as the actress will be adding a new feather to her cap with this Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Yes! Apart from playing the lead role in the movie, Deepika Padukone has also bankrolled Chhapaak. Interestingly, during the launch of the title song of Chhapaak, the Padmaavat actress was quizzed about using husband ’s money for the move. After all, post marriage it is like ‘ghar ki baat’ between Ranveer and Deepika. However, Deepika was quick to reply to this and clarified that it was her money which she invested in Chhapaak. Clearly, Deepika is proud of her new role of a producer and is a perfect example of the true modern, independent Indian woman.

Interestingly, not only Chhapaak but Deepika will also co-producing Ranveer’s upcoming movie ’83 with Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena Varma and Sajid Nadiadwala. Talking about Chhapaak, the movie will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead. He will be essaying the role of Laxmi’s partner Alok Dixit. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020, and is set to clash with ’s much talked about period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

