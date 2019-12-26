Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone encourages people to take a stand and be the change; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone recently shared a promo video on her Instagram post. The promo features Deepika and her co-star Vikrant Massey.

Fans are going gaga over since the trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak was out. Fans have been super pumped to watch the film and to witness Deepika in a never seen avatar before. Since the trailer has been out, DP has been spreading awareness about the issues that women face especially acid attacks. The actress recently shared a promo video on her Instagram post. The promo features Deepika and her co-star Vikrant Massey. The two along with some common people are promoting their new campaign Ab Ladna Hai.

In the video shared, Deepika is narrating a beautiful poem encouraging everyone and not only girls to take a stand and come forward. Sharing the video, the Padmaavat actress wrote, "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai...Badalna hai... #AbLadnaHai #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020." This promo is a must watch and will definitely encourage you. In an interview, the director Meghna Gulzar revealed that she hasn't banked Deepika for the star power but for her craft. On choosing the movie, Deepika said, "I don't always choose women-oriented films, I am just drawn to strong characters."

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. The film was announced on 24 December 2018 by Deepika on her social media account.

