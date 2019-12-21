Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone on filming Nok Jhok: Meghna and I used to giggle like 13 year old girls

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and it will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

and Meghna Gulzar made headlines when the trailer of Chhapaak was dropped online and during the trailer launch of the film, Deepika aka Malti had an emotional breakdown after seeing the full trailer. Now, the trailer of Chhapaak received immense love from the fans and a few days back, the makers of Chhapaak dropped the first song from the film titled- Nok Jhok. Now we all know that in the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of an acid-attack survivor and in the BTS video of Nok Jhok, Deepika has said that the song was her favourite part of the film.

Every actor has his/her favourite scenes from a film and for Deepika, it was this song that accounted for her most favourite bit. In the video, Deepika can be heard saying, “If I may be very honest, this is my most favourite part of the movie because it was so unexpected. This is path-breaking in so many ways, especially in cinema where attraction has always been physical.” But the highlight of the BTS video is when Deepika revealed that she and director Meghna Gulzar used to “giggle like 13-year-olds” while discussing romantic scenes with Vikrant. Now, we all know that Vikrant Massey plays the role of Malti’s love interest in the film, and talking about her equation with Vikrant, Deepika said, “Chemistry between two people can’t be created. You either have it or you don’t. I am so fortunate that Vikrant and I have it. The minute we came together for this film, I could tell that it was special.”

Talking about the song, Meghna said, “It’s most unexpected how this love story track kind of blossomed out of this supposedly dark film on acid violence”. Chhapaak will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and it will clash at the box office with and ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone aces yet another airport look giving away major winter outfit inspiration

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone reveals how nothing has come in the way of her relationship with Ranveer Singh; Read On

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi come together for Valentine’s Day 2021 release

Credits :Instagram

Read More