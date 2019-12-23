Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone grabs a paparazzo’s phone and what happens next is unmissable; WATCH

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020

Not just fans but is equally loved by the paparazzi and she is often seen interacting with them on various occasions. For an example, a few days back when Deepika was snapped at the Mumbai airport, a paparazzo was addressing her as ‘Deepuji’ and this nick name amused her so much that before leaving in he car, she asked the name of the paparazzo and addressed him as ‘Panduji’. That said, we all know that right now, Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and during promotions, while posing for the paparazzi in Mumbai, Deepika was in a joyful mood and joking with one of the shutterbugs, she took his phone and said if she can take the cover of his mobile phone.

Needless to say, the paparazzo said ‘Yes’ and Deepika Padukone laughed and gave the phone back to the camera person. In the video, we can see Deepika saying, ‘Main use kar sakti hoon kya?’, and in response to which everyone gathered around started to laugh. Well, we totally love how Deepika and hubby are media friendly and sweetly interact with the paparazzi. That said, at the trailer launch of Chhapaak, Deepika called Chhapaak the most special film of her career as she said, “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such a film.”

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and post Chhappaak, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

