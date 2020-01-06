Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone kissed Ranveer Singh as he visited her on the sets of film & it is all things cute

Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and as we speak, she is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, fans have been super thrilled to watch the film on the silver screen, and after releasing a few songs from the film, today, the makers of Chhapaak dropped a BTS video from the sets of the film while they were shooting in New Delhi.

We all know that it is no mean task to shoot on the streets of Delhi and in the video, we are shown the challenges the cast and crew faced while shooting in the capital, and how they managed to finish their schedules. As we click the play button, we see Deepika Padukone calling the shoot in Delhi a “production nightmare.” Thereafter, we see Director Meghna Gulzar, sharing the fact that shooting with a popular celebrity like Deepika in mohallas of Delhi was quite a task. But the highlight of the BTS video is when hubby comes onto the sets of the film to visit Deepika. In the video, we see Ranveer Singh paying a visit on the sets and Deepika greets Ranveer with a peck on his cheek. Meghna, on the other hand, gets a visit from her father, lyricist Gulzar.

