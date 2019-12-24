Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks endearing as a school girl in the film's new still

Deepika Padukone makes for a simple schoolgirl in a new still from Chhapaak.

's upcoming film Chhapaak has been the talk of the town ever since the makers unveiled its first look poster. Featuring Deepika as an acid attack survivor, the film follows the story of Malti. When a man couldn't handle rejection, he chose to seek revenge by throwing acid on her face. The acid attack not only scarred her face but also her soul. The film is inspired by the real-life iron-willed survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It narrates her journey, from the spot where she lay unconscious after the attack, to the hospital, her medical treatment, battling the unwelcoming reaction from the society, mental trauma, self-acceptance and moving on.

We saw Deepika shed her glam to tell Malti's story as shown in the posters of Chhapaak and now we see another still from the film which shows Deepika as a schoolgirl, giving us a glimpse of Malti before she was subjected to the acid attack. Simplicity at its best! Deepika looks endearing as a school going girl. She is seen in a school's costume carrying a bag on her shoulders. We also see another schoolboy in the frame. Check it out:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated for January 10, 2020 release. Deepika Padukone starrer will be seen locking horns with 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the two films are all set to share their release date.

Besides Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. He will be seen playing the role of Amol inspired by Alok Dixit, a social activist, and Laxmi Agarwal's partner.

Credits :Filmfare

