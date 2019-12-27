Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: He doesn’t mind his woman being at the forefront

Chhapaak starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and the film will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn- Saif Ali Khan’s Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior.

There is no denying that is an actor par excellence and of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. From Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani, Padmaavat to Bajiro Mastani and Piku, among others, Deepika has got the ‘act’ in actor and when it comes to versatility, she is hands down, amazing. From playing the role of a doting daughter to Amitabh Bachchan in Piku to a girl next door in Yeh Jawaani to a rani in Padmaavat, Deepika’s variety of roles prove that there aint nothing that she can’t do and now with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is donning a role that she calls the toughest of her career as she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor.

Now, as we speak, Deepika is busy with the promotions of Chhapaak and during an interview, Deepika said that while playing the role of Malti, she had to live out the reality of the attack and witness what it felt like to have one’s life altered so drastically. “I had to go through it without having to go through it,” said Deepika. Now in the film, Vikrant Massey plays the role of man who is always standing by and supporting Malti, and drawing an analogy, Deepika said that it is men like , and Govind (Meghna Gulzar’s husband) who reaffirm her belief that good men exist in the world.

Thanking her husband and Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika said that because men like Ranveer Singh are confident about themselves, they are confident about their spouses because they clearly don’t mind their women being at the forefront. While shooting for Chhapaak, expectedly, Deepika would have long working hours, but what is amazing is that Deepika recounts that she didn’t feel anxious about Ranveer being upset if she’d come home late. “I’d have a long day but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work,” says Deepika. Just like all of us got emotional after watching the trailer of Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh, too, got emotional after watching the trailer of his heart wrenching story of a woman who braves all odds after a boy throws acid on her face and recalling Ranveer’s reaction after watching the trailer, Deepika said, “After watching the trailer of Chhapaak, he recalled the time when we were promoting Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela in Jaipur and there was a person dressed exactly like who jumped out of the crowd at me I had forgotten all about it but he remembered,” recalls Deepika. Chhapaak starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and the film will clash at the box office with - ’s Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More