Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone recreates her entry scene from Om Shanti Om for a fan & it is all things cute

As we speak, is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and after launching the trailer of the film in Mumbai, Deepika and Meghna jett​​ed off to Jaipur to kick-start the promotions. Now, when Deepika and Meghna had visited the reality show Dance Plus recently for promotions, she was taken back to the days of Om Shanti Om as she got the chance to recreate her entry scene from her debut film Om Shaanti Om. That’s right!

It so happened that one of the contestants, who was a die-hard fan of the actress, confessed that he has a big crush on her, and Deepika, without easing any minute, got up and gave him a lifetime of memories when she recreated her entry scene from Om Shanti Om on stage. For the same, while the boy played the role of , Deepika draped a dupatta around her and sashayed around the stage as the fan held onto the billowing scarf. Now, isn’t that cute?

Talking about Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor, and the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and post Chhappaak, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

