Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone reflected Malti in the first prosthetics session itself REVEALS Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone agreed to play the role within 10 minutes of the narration and the actress reflected Malti in the first prosthetics session itself.

is back with a hard-hitting performance in her upcoming film Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak follows the story of Malti, an acid attack survivor who fights her way through court proceedings, medical treatment, mental trauma and much more after a man throws acid on her face. The film is based on the life of the iron-willed survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who rose above all odds despite the unwelcoming reactions from the society.

In an interview with Mid-Day, director Meghna Gulzar shares about the message that the film aims to spread out and what went in the process of creating Malti. The idea behind Chhapaak is the increasing number of acid attacks in the country, Meghna Gulzar reveals. The dialogue around it needs to be brought into public consciousness in order to create awareness in the society. Bringing Laxmi Agarwal's story on the celluloid was pivotal as it was through her petition that the court decided to regulate the sale of acid. Talking about Deepika's contribution, she revealed that DP agreed to play the role within 10 minutes of narration.

The idea was to showcase her face as a real-life acid attack survivor in order to do justice to the story. Meghna revealed that Deepika reflected Malti in the first prosthetics session itself. As an artist, she understood the vision behind Chhapaak and put her soul into the film.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Besides Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

