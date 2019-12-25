Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone REVEALS no one recognized her when they shot in Delhi: It was liberating

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020

is an actor par excellence as time and again, she has proved her versatility. Because going by her career graph, we can say that as much as we love to see her girl-next-door vibe in Cocktail, we equally love to see her in period dramas such as Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Now as we speak, Deepika is neck deep busy with the promotions of Chhapaak, and on various occasions, Deepika Padukone has said that Chhapaak is one of the most special films of her career. Now, during a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up on going unnoticed in Delhi while they were shooting for the film.

Now thanks to social media, we all know that Chhapaak was extensively shot in New Delhi and while shooting for the film in the capital, Deepika had a liberating experience because people did not recognize her when they were shooting on the streets of Delhi. “We were shooting in Delhi and of course later the news spread that this film is being shot and I am there. Anywhere we were shooting, I could go without being recognized. People would look at me, they were curious about my face but did not recognize me,. Some people were like, is it her, is it not her. It was liberating because it has been a while since I have been able to just go out like that,” shared Deepika.

As we can tell from the trailer of the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of an acid attack survivor in the film and the film is essentially based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and at the trailer launch, Deepika called the film as the most special film of her career. “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such a film,” she said at the trailer launch.

Credits :Film Companion

