Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone REVEALS she had a panic attack on Day 2 of the shoot

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will release on January 10, 2020.

is just a few days away from the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak (January 10, 2020), and therefore, the cast and crew of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Yesterday, this Padmaavat actress was in the capital to promote the film and that is when Deepika decided to visit the JNU campus to express a sense of solidarity with the students amidst the ongoing protests at the campus.

Now we all know that Deepika Padukone will play the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, and during a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for the film. In an interview, Deepika tagged Chhapaak to be her most challenging film till date and talking about the preparation, Deepika said that she had to undergo a lot of preparation for the film- from look tests, working on prosthetics to costumes and readings. Furthermore, Deepika Padukone said that she spent ample time with Laxmi Agarwal as she added, “How do I prepare myself for that moment when the acid is thrown on my face? I can imagine that it happened in a certain way, but I can only live it between ‘action’ and ‘cut’. I have had many of those moments of highs and lows, which took a toll on my mental health as well,” shared Deepika.

Moving on, Deepika said that on Day 2 of the shoot, she had a panic attack because due to the prosthetics, she got claustrophobic. Talking about the experience, Deepika said that she broke into a sweat and could feel the blood rushing through her feet, and she said that she remembers saying to herself, ‘I can’t do this’. Also, Deepika said that throughout the film, due to the prosthetics, she was breathing through one nostril and she couldn’t eat properly because she couldn’t open her mouth completely. But despite all the odds, Deepika said that she was willing to go through it all because this was a story she had to tell to the world. T​alking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti.

