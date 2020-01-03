Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone REVEALS she wasn’t convinced with the title of the film: It grew on me later

Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and the film stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

and Meghna Gulzar stepped out today in the city to launch another song from the film, which happens to be the title track of the film, and during the song launch, thi​​s Padmaavat actress revealed that the original title of the film wasn’t Chhapaak. That’s right! ​During the event, Deepika Padukone revealed that since the last couple of days, since she has been spending a lot of time with Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor on whose life the film s based, the two started addressing each other will their own names that is to say, Laxmi used to call Deepika Laxmi, and Deepika, on the other hand, used to call Laxmi as Malti. In the video, Deepika says that the title for the movie was supposed to be something else, and that she initially wasn’t convinced with Chhapaak as the title but later it grew on her.

Deepika Padukone went on to say that when Meghna called her to tell her that they want to change the title, she wasn’t happy and asked Meghna as to why are they changing it but later, with time, Chhapaak grew on her. While the shooting of the film kick-started in New Delhi, during the shoot, Deepika, in an interview, revealed that her depression spiraled due to which she had to call her counselor onto the sets. Talking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Meghna Gulzar, in an interview, had said that her original choice for the film was always Deepika Padukone and during the shooting, she used her craft and now star power.

Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020 and post Chhappaak, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More