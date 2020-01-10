Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone’s film declared tax free in MP; BJP leader Gopal Bhargava slams Congress

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has hit the screens today i.e. January 10, 2020

After all the wait, today, and Vikrant Massey’s Chhapaak has finally hit the screens, and going by the Twitter reviews and celeb comments, everyone is showering immense love and appreciation on the film and also tagging it as Deepika’s best performance till date. Now ahead of the film’s release, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, had announced that Chhapaak will be tax free in the state as he said that it gives a “positive message to the society about acid attack survivors.”

And now BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has criticised the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to declare Chhapaak tax-free in the state and remarked that even if the film was 'porn', the Congress government would have given it the same relief. As per reports, BJP leader said that the film was not even released and still it was made tax-free. “Be it stunt or action or anything...if porn, they could have done it even then”, Bhargava said. Now according to a report, MP Congress media department chairperson Shobha Oza reacted strongly to Bhargavas comments and termed his comment as derogatory towards women. “On one hand Chief Minister Kamal Nath has decided to make the film tax-free to give a positive message to the society, while on the other Bhargava has made remarks which are too low and highly derogatory towards women," she said.

While Deepika Padukone was promoting the film in the capital, she visited the JNU campus to express a sense of solidarity with students who were attacked by armed assailants on Sunday night. After her JNU visit, internet was divided over Deepika’s stance because while many appreciated her 'silent solidarity', others trended #BoyCottChhapaak as they termed it as cheap promotional tactics. Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor played essayed by Deepika Padukone.

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Credits :Times of India

