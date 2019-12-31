Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer gets U certificate by the censor board without any cuts
Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak has recently received a U certificate from the censor board without any cuts. The film follows the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti and talks about her struggles and triumphs. It narrates the plight of the survivor as she goes through medical treatments, court proceedings, societal pressure and so much more before she finally gets justice. Inspired by the real life iron willed survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the film recreates the dreadful incident on the celluloid which shows how she was subjected to acid by a man after she rejected his proposal.
On having obtained the Universal certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, director Meghna Gulzar feels to have achieved immense validation for the film which would otherwise be perceived as difficult and graphic because of its storyline. The U certificate enables audiences of all ages to see the film which is a great encouragement for Chhapaak and the message it aims to spread out. The use of prosthetics transformed Deepika into Malti. Meghna Gulzar revealed that they never planned to tone down the film but struck a balance between reality and palatability.
Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the poster of #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @_kaproductions @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms
Besides Deepika playing the protagonist in the film, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. He essays the role of Amol inspired by Alok Dixit who is a social activist and Laxmi's partner in real life. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated for January 10, 2020 release.
Also Read: Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar OPENS UP on using Deepika Padukone’s craft and not star power in the film
Add new comment