Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer gets U certificate by the censor board without any cuts

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak gets U certificate by the censor board without any cuts.

Starring in the lead, Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak has recently received a U certificate from the censor board without any cuts. The film follows the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti and talks about her struggles and triumphs. It narrates the plight of the survivor as she goes through medical treatments, court proceedings, societal pressure and so much more before she finally gets justice. Inspired by the real life iron willed survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the film recreates the dreadful incident on the celluloid which shows how she was subjected to acid by a man after she rejected his proposal.

On having obtained the Universal certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, director Meghna Gulzar feels to have achieved immense validation for the film which would otherwise be perceived as difficult and graphic because of its storyline. The U certificate enables audiences of all ages to see the film which is a great encouragement for Chhapaak and the message it aims to spread out. The use of prosthetics transformed Deepika into Malti. Meghna Gulzar revealed that they never planned to tone down the film but struck a balance between reality and palatability.

Besides Deepika playing the protagonist in the film, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. He essays the role of Amol inspired by Alok Dixit who is a social activist and Laxmi's partner in real life. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated for January 10, 2020 release.

Also Read: Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar OPENS UP on using Deepika Padukone’s craft and not star power in the film

Credits :Press Trust India

Read More