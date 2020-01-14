Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer's IMDb ratings drop down; Fans suspect something is fishy

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak's IMDb ratings drop down to 4.4 stars while the fans suspect her JNU visit could be the reason.

starrer Chhapaak hit the screens last Friday on January 10. The Meghna Gulzar directorial follows the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal where Deepika plays the protagonist and narrates her plight. Playing the role of Malti, Deepika recreates Laxmi Agarwal's story on the celluloid but speaks for every acid attack survivor. The film shows how the iron-willed survivor fought her battle, not only legally but also mentally and chose to rebuild her life. Besides Deepika playing the lead, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Based on an untouched subject, Chhapaak is a hard-hitting script that aims to spread a social message. However, ever since the actress visited JNU to extend her support to the students injured in the masked mob violence, Deepika's film has landed into a soup. Rumours about the religion of Malti's attacker being changed in the film further added fuel in the fire and #boycottchhapaak began trending on Twitter. Despite the film being critically acclaimed, the IMDb ratings of Chhapaak have dropped down to 4.4 stars. According to reports, out of the 6900 votes, 4000 votes have criticised the film. On the other hand, starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior boasts of 8.8 stars in IMDb.

As Chhapaak has been at the center of controversies, Deepika Padukone fans suspect something fishy. They are wondering if the rating, in any way, is influenced by the fact that the actress visited the JNU.

