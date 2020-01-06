Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer's latest dialogue promo shows Malti's struggle for living a normal life

After the hard-hitting trailer of Chhapaak, the makers have released their third dialogue promo titled as PIL Malti featuring Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol.

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring and Vikrant Massey's trailer of the movie which was released last year piqued the interest of the viewers and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. The trailer has received a great response from the viewers. Deepika for the first time will be seen in a different avatar which has already made her fans go gaga over the film. After the hard-hitting trailer, the makers have released the third dialogue promo from the film.

Titled as 'PIL Malti' the video features Deepika as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol. The video shows Malti's struggle to lead a normal life after her acid-attack. Malti tries to find a job at a beauty parlor and other agencies but gets rejected. But this doesn't stop her from trying hard. She keeps trying until she finds help from Amol. Deepika herself shared the dialogue promo from the film. She wrote, "An unusual girl. Wanting a usual life. Vacancy hai? Malti's story unfolds in #Chhapaak. Advance bookings open now. Book your tickets now ( Link in Bio )."

Check out Chhapaak's dialogue promo here:

The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her as well as Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika started shooting for Chhapaak in New Delhi and the shoot was wrapped up on June 4th, 2019. Chhapaak marks Deepika's debut as a producer. It is all set to hit the screens on 10th January 2020. The film was announced on 24 December 2018 by Padukone on her Twitter account.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak's star studded premiere to be attended by the acid attack survivors

Credits :Instagram

Read More