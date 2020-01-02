Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer's latest hard hitting dialogue promo is a must watch; Check it out

After the hard-hitting trailer of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, the makers have released a dialogue promo from the film, titled 'Cold drink se Sasta acid.

Chhapaak starring and Vikrant Massey had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer of the movie which was released last year piqued the interest of the viewers and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. The trailer has received a great response from the viewers. Deepika for the first time will be seen in a different avatar which has already made her fans go gaga over the film. After the hard-hitting trailer, the makers have released a dialogue promo from the film.

Titled as 'Cold drink se Sasta acid', the video starts with Vikrant saying that acid is even cheaper than a cold drink and then we see Deepika as Malti shouting and saying that 'Kitna acha hota agar acid bikhta hi nahi. Milta hi nahi toh phikta bhi nahi.' (It would have been so good if acid was not sold at all. If shopkeepers will not sell it then no one will throw it.) Director Meghna Gulzar shared the promo on her Instagram account and wrote, "Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin. #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January. @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 #Gulzar @atika.chohan @foxstarhindi @_kaproductions @mrigafilms.'

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

