Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone urges people to be open minded towards acid attack survivors in a social experiment

Deepika Padukone performs a social experiment where she walks out as Malti along with other acid attack victims and notes the reactions of the people. The Chhapaak actress urges society to be more open-minded towards the iron-willed survivors as she sees unwelcoming reactions coming from people.

is soon to be seen playing an acid attack survivor on the celluloid in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actress shed the glam to tell Malti's story to the world, who reshaped her trauma into triumph despite the acid attack that she was subjected to. The man scarred her face but he couldn't scar her personality. She chose to live as a survivor and not a victim and left no stone unturned to seek justice and rebuild her life despite all the hardships that destiny threw at her. Chhapaak is a story based on Laxmi Agarwal but it speaks for every acid attack survivor who wishes to be accepted by the society. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film endorses the need to be more open-minded towards the iron-willed survivors.

The leading lady Deepika has been preaching social acceptance for the acid attack survivors ever since she associated with the film. Through a social experiment, Deepika ditched her glam mode and decided to step out in the city as Malti along with other acid attack survivors in order to note the reactions of the people. During the course of her experiment, the hidden cameras captured many unwelcoming reactions and expressions from the onlookers. While many looked away to avoid, others shunned away the acid attack survivors.

As the social experiment ends, Deepika urges people to be open-minded towards acid attack survivors. She addresses the unwelcoming reactions of society and asks them to change their mindset.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020. Deepika plays the protagonist and Vikrant Massey plays a key role as Amol.

