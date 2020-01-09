Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey’s film declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Post Padmaavat (2018), did not have any release and finally, after a long wait, all of Deepika Padukone fans can rejoice because her film- Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak is releasing tomorrow i.e. January 10, 2020. Ahead of the film’s release, there is some good news as film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Today, MP Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, took to Twitter to make the announcement that Chhapaak will be made tax free in the state of Madhya Pradesh. His tweet read, “Deepika Padukone’s film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.”

Furthermore, Kamal Nath stated, “This film w​​hich spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society’s mentality on the same.” A few days back, Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express a sense of solidarity with the students amidst the protest at the campus and post this, while a certain section of the society decided to boycott the actor and her film, a certain section hailed Deepika for coming out in support of the students and expressed their love for her as they trended #IStandwithDeepikapadukone on social media.

Also, a host of Bollywood stars supported Deepika Padukone and her stance such as Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan and others. Amidst all the fans, Bollywood celebs and political leaders voicing their support for Deepika and the film, director Anurag Kashyap said he has “mad respect” for the actor and urged people to watch her upcoming film “first day all shows”. Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More