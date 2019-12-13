Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: I am fortunate she agreed to do the film

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens in January 2020.

Ever since the trailer of Meghan Gulzar’s Chhapaak was dropped online, fans have been hailing ’s role as an acid attack survivor in the film. While most of us were emotional post watching the trailer, Deepika, too couldn’t hold her emotions, and had a breakdown at the trailer launch. Now, as we can tell from the trailer of the film, the film is based on Delhi’s acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal.

Now during a recent interview, Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, opened up on casting Deepika Padukone as Malti as she said that for her, it was important to take a face associated with beauty because when you distort it, like it would happen to a survivor, the contrast and impact is far stronger. “Not everybody is Deepika Padukone, but these other girls were beautiful too and didn’t deserve this to happen to them. No girl deserves it going forward. I’m fortunate Deepika agreed to play the part,” shared Gulzar.

What is interesting is that during the research, Meghna and her team discovered that Laxmi Agarwal’s pictures before the attack are similar to Deepika’s when she was young. “The idea wasn’t to make Deepika look like Laxmi, but to make her look like what she’d have looked, God forbid, if something like this happened to her. The essence of Deepika is still there, particularly in her eyes,“ shared Meghna. Furthermore, Meghna hailed Deepika for taking up the role as she said that it takes courage to discard your calling card and bare yourself completely. Talking about the film, Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens in January 2020.

