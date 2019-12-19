Chhapaak: Director Meghna Gulzar says she feels extremely elated as the film's trailer creates an impact

The director Meghna Gulzar said about the film that she feels extremely elated and encouraged by the positive response and immense love showered by the fans.

The upcoming film titled Chhapaak will see Bollywood powerhouse essay the role of an acid attack victim. The film is helmed by ace director Meghna Gulzar who also directed the super hit film Raazi with in the lead. The highly anticipated film Chhapaak will feature Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone as Laxmi Aggarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will tell the hard-hitting tale of Laxmi Aggarwal essayed by Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone.

The director Meghna Gulzar said about the film that she feels extremely elated and encouraged by the positive response and immense love showered by the fans and film audience on the trailer of the much awaited film Chhapaak. The film is all set to hit the big screen on January 10. The makers of the gritty film Chhapaak had unveiled the film's trailer on Worlds Human Rights Day, which proved to be a perfect day for the Raazi director, Meghna Gulzar. The film Chhapaak will also feature talented actor Vikrant Massey who featured in films like A Death in the Gunj and and starrer Lootera.

The fans and viewers are very excited about the film as it is based on a true story. The film, Chhapaak is produced by KA Productions and Fox Star Studios. The makers of the film Chhapaak also recently released a song called Nok Jhok from the film which is proving to be a hit among the music lovers and fans alike.

Check out the trailer of Chhapaak:

(ALSO READ: Chhapaak Song Nok Jhok Out: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's heartwarming chemistry is to die for)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More