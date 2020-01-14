Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar's mother Rakhee cites the reason behind not watching the film's premiere

Recently, Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar's mother Rakhee Gulzar revealed that she did not watch the movie's premiere. Read on to know the reason behind it.

starrer Chhapaak has received a lot of appreciation from audiences and film critics alike ever since its release into the theatres. The movie which also stars Vikrant Massey of Mirzapur fame highlights the issue of the crime of acid attacks. Deepika portrays the role of an acid attack survivor in the movie whose name is Malti. Her character from the much – loved movie has been inspired from a real – life acid attack survivor and motivational speaker, Laxmi Agarwal.

The movie’s director Meghna Gulzar’s mother Rakhee is extremely proud about the success of Chhapaak. The yesteryear actress has revealed during an interaction with a daily that she has watched the movie in the theatre. She further mentioned that she was happy to see numerous youngsters in the hall who were watching the movie with attention. Talking about her daughter Meghna, Rakhee said that what the former has achieved is not easy and that she made the story cinematic by staying true to it.

(ALSO READ: Chhapaak: Ranveer Singh tightly hugs Laxmi Agarwal as they pose for PHOTO; Latter tags the actor as the ‘best')

But what will actually shock many of you is that Rakhee ji did not watch the movie’s premiere that was held for close friends and family members of Meghna Gulzar. Yes, you heard it right. Well, she has also given the reason for not doing so. The legendary actress says that she wanted to watch the film along with the public on its release date. That is because public’s review happens to be the most honest one according to her. Well, we all definitely agree with this particular point of Rakhee ji. Have you watched Chhapaak in the theatres yet? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Times of India

Read More