Chhapaak: Here’s what Meghna Gulzar has to say about Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

As we speak, and Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak has hit the screens (10 January 2020), and Chhapaak witnessed a box office clash with starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. A few days before the release of Chhapaak, while promoting the film in the capital, Deepika Padukone visited a Left-dominated Students' Union protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and post her visit, Twitter was divided over Deepika stance. While a certain section of the society decided to boycott the actress and the film, a certain section hailed Deepika for coming out in support of the students and expressed their love for her as they trended #IStandwithDeepikapadukone on social media.

Amidst a host of B-town stars who expressed their solidarity with Deepika, Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar said that one show know how to separate the 'personal' from 'professional’. In an interview with PTI, Meghna said, “We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately.” Furthermore, Meghna said that one needs to separate the the lens of personal and professional and focus on the reason behind making Chhapaak.

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and on Day 1, the film earned Rs 4.77 crores and made Rs. 6.90 on its second day. Post Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi

