Chhapaak: Javed Akhtar pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone’s film; Calls it ‘straight from Meghna’s heart

After months of promotions, finally, and Vikrant Massey’s Chhapaak has hit the screens (10th January, 2020) and right from the films’ premiere to its release, B-town celebs and fans have been showering immense love on the film. To begin with, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Meghna Gulzar, Deepika and Vikrant and tagged the film as Deepika’s ‘most important installment in your body of work’.

And now in the latest, we have lyricist Javed Akhtar who took to Twitter to praise the film as he wrote, “Chhapak is a film that has come straight from Meghna Gulzar ‘s heart . Art is to entertain but it is different from a circus . Good art makes you feel , think , grow . Chhapak does it…” Ever since the release of Chhapaak, the film has been making headlines and it all started when prior to the films’ release, Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express a sense of solidarity with the students amidst the protest at the campus. Post this, while a certain section of the society decided to boycott the actress and the film, a certain section hailed Deepika for coming out in support of the students and expressed their love for her as they trended #IStandwithDeepikapadukone on social media.

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and on Day 1, the film earned Rs 4.77 crores and made Rs. 6.90 on its second day and therefore, till date, the film has minted Rs. 19.02 crores.

Chhapak is a film that has come straight from Meghna Gulzar ‘s heart . Art is to entertain but it is different from a circus . Good art makes you feel , think , grow . Chhapak does it . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 13, 2020

