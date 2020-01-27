Chhapaak: Makers reveal Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer was given credit in Indian release of Deepika Padukone starrer

The makers of Chhapaak revealed at the Delhi High Court on Monday that they had indeed given credits to Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer in the Indian releases of the Deepika Padukone starrer. Read further for more details.

starrer Chhapaak was released on January 10, 2020 and received humongous response from the audiences. However, right now the film is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. For the unversed, contempt proceedings have been made against Chhapaak’s filmmakers for violating the court’s direction to give credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer in the credit scenes of the film. However, as per the statement given by the makers at Delhi High Court, Laxmi’s lawyer was given credit in the film.

However, they also revealed that she was given credit in the film released only in the Indian theatres and not in the international releases. Citing the reason for the same, the makers of Chhapaak have said that they thought the credits had to be given in Indian theatres only. The lawyers who appeared on behalf of the makers also said that they will accept the instructions for a possible solution of the issue. The court also said that if there is any violation of the orders then the makers will have to make amends.

(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak restrained from screening by Delhi HC after January 15)

For the unversed, the makers of Chhapaak were instructed to acknowledge acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer’s name in the opening credits of the film in response to a plea wherein it was mentioned that she was not given any credits in the movie despite representing Laxmi for several years at the court. Talking about Chhapaak, the film also features Vikrant Massey, Anand Tiwari, Payal Nair, Ankit Bisht, Geeta Agarwal and others in pivotal roles.

Credits :Times of India

Read More