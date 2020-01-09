Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar DISMISSES reports of Rajkummar Rao being the first choice for the film

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020

Before the release of the trailer of Chhapaak, reports suggested that Rajkummar Rao was the first choice to star opposite instead of Vikrant Massey. Later, during a chat show, Rajkummar Rao had even admitted to being offered the film as he said that he didn’t turn down the film but he had a choc o bloc schedule due to which he couldn’t sign the film. “I loved that script but my dates were so messed up. I'm so looking forward to that film. I kept telling Meghna and Deepika that it's my loss.”

But during a recent interview, when the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar, was asked about Rajkummar Rao being the first choice for the film, the director dismissed all such reports. Meghna said, “That is something neither me nor Deepika (Padukone) said. It is a media-created story.” Furthermore, the Raazi director mentioned that Vikrant Massey was the one who was always on her mind for the role of Alok Dixit. As per reports, Meghna said that while writing the script, and by the time she reached the end of the draft, she could only see Deepika Padukone as Malti and same happened with Vikrant Massey. “For me, as I said, I instinctively start thinking of my actor. Like, when we were writing the character of Malti and by the time we reached the end of the draft, I could only see Deepika. Same happened with Vikrant,” said Meghna.

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. In the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti and Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. Yesterday, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and others were snapped at the premiere of the film and later, B-town stars took to social media to hail Chhapaak as Deepika’s best film so far.

Credits :Bollywood Life

