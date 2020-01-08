Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar files an affidavit against Rakesh Bharti in response to copyright violation charges

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar files an affidavit against Rakesh Bharti in response to copyright violation charges and says that copyright cannot be claimed on true events and experiences.

Writer Rakesh Bharti had recently filed a lawsuit against director Meghna Gulzar and for their upcoming film Chhapaak where the actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor. Based on the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak revolves around Malti and her struggle not only to find justice but much more than that after a man pours acid on her face for rejecting his proposal. In addition to justice, she also strives for self-acceptance, courage, and love for life.

According to Rakesh Bharti, he and his son had acquired rights to bring the story of the acid attack survivor on the celluloid and had registered their film under the name of Black Day in 2015. He also alleged that he had shared a copy of his script with Fox Star Studio, Ka Productions, and Mriga Films but later he learned that the makers were already looking at the film separately. In response to the copyright violation allegation filed by Rakesh Bharti, director Meghna Gulzar has further filed an affidavit against him at the Bombay High Court.

The director stated that copyright cannot be claimed on true events and experiences and requested dismissal of the suit filed by Rakesh Bharti. The affidavit filed by Meghna Gulzar through Naik Naik and Company stated that the suit filed by Rakesh Bharti 'wholly misconceived, frivolous, legally untenable and unmeritorious.'

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is just two days away from hitting the screens. It is slated for January 10 release. Besides Deepika Padukone playing the protagonist, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

