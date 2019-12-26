Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar OPENS UP on using Deepika Padukone’s craft and not star power in the film

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Come 2020, and ’s Chhapaak is going to hit the screens on January 10 and ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, fans have been super pumped to watch the film and to witness Deepika in a never seen avatar before. In the film, Deepika plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor, and during a recent interview, director of the film, Meghna Gulzar revealed that Deepika Padukone was always the first choice to play the role of Malti.

Talking about roping in Deepika Padukone for the film, Meghna says that Deepika Padukone playing the part of an acid attack survivor widens the interest in the film because she is so popular, big and adulated “that you will have her fans who want to come and see it.” When Meghna was asked if she banked on Deepika’s star power for the film, the Raazi director said that according to her, using the star power is the function of promotion and marketing, which is not her. “Have I used her craft? Yes,” shares Meghna. Since Chhapaak will clash with and ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Meghna was asked about the box office clash, and the director remains unfazed by the clash because she believes that both the films can find their own audience.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

