Chhapaak New Poster: Deepika Padukone as Malti wins her battles with a smile and proves she is ‘Unfettered’

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share the latest poster from Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Check it out.

A film that has been in the news from the past few weeks is starrer Chhapaak. Based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray Malti on screen. The trailer was launched a few weeks back and since then, Chhapaak has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Over the past few weeks, Vikrant and Deepika have been busy with the promotions of the same. Today, a new poster from the film was shared that perfectly summed up the spirit of the movie.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a new poster in which we can see her Malti. In the poster, Deepika as Malti can be seen smiling away and enjoying herself with her friends. Just like everyone else, Deepika as Malti can be seen living her life to the fullest despite the acid attack on her. The new poster projected Malti's unfettered and unbreakable spirit. With a smile on her face, Deepika as Malti wins her battles and proves that nothing can break her.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s adorable PHOTOS with a kid as she steps out of a salon will warm your heart)

Deepika shared the poster and captioned it as, "Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited. Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai! #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!” The film also stars Vikrant Massey as Malti's love interest. The first song Nok Jhok managed to showcase Deepika and Vikrant's chemistry with each other. The trailer left everyone overwhelmed and Deepika got emotional at the launch of the same. Based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Check it Out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More