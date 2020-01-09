Chhapaak: Post JNU visit Deepika Padukone’s Twitter account witnesses a massive jump
We are just a day away from witnessing Deepika Padukone as acid attack survivor, Malti, in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, for the film releases tomorrow. Ahead of the film’s release, while promoting the film in the capital, Deepika Padukone visited JNU to express a sense of solidarity with the students of JNU in the wake of the recent protests. Soon after photos of Deepika Padukone went viral online, netizens were quick to take a stand. While some supported her stance of standing in solidarity with the students by trending IStandWithDeepika, others trolled Deepika for doing it for sheer publicity as they started trending #BoycottChappaak on Twitter.
Despite the hate mongers calling out Deepika Padukone and asking to boycott her film and to “block” her account, looks like the actress has come out victorious because her fan following witnessed a growth by 40 thousand new followers, which makes Deepika’s fan following to over 26.8 million followers. Since Deepkika was amongst the few Bollywood A-listers who came out and voiced her opinion against the protests at JNU and stood up against the attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, a lot of Bollywood stars also praised the actress. Now post the sudden growth in her followers, Deepika has become the most followed Bollywood actress on Twitter, beating out Priyanka Chopra by over a million followers and is also over 5 million followers ahead of Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt.
Chaapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Yesterday, the makers of Chhapaak had organized a special screening of the film in Mumbai and besides Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, a host of B-town stars such as Bhumi Pednekar, and others were papped at the screening
Aww Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's adorable PDA is too cute to be missed at the Chhapaak premiere @pinkvilla . . . . #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #chhapaak #movie #premiere #celebs #celebrities #stars #actors #actress #love #couplegoal #husbandandwife #cute #pda #pinkvilla
Here's what the Bollywood celebs present at #Chhapaak screening last night have to say about the movie @pinkvilla . . . . #deepikapadukone #vikrantmassey #riteishdeshmukh #geneliadsouza #yamigautam #chhapaak #bollywood #celebs #celebrities #movies #screening #film #pinkvilla
