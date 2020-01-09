Chhapaak: Post JNU visit Deepika Padukone’s Twitter account witnesses a massive jump

Chaapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020

We are just a day away from witnessing as acid attack survivor, Malti, in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, for the film releases tomorrow. Ahead of the film’s release, while promoting the film in the capital, Deepika Padukone visited JNU to express a sense of solidarity with the students of JNU in the wake of the recent protests. Soon after photos of Deepika Padukone went viral online, netizens were quick to take a stand. While some supported her stance of standing in solidarity with the students by trending IStandWithDeepika, others trolled Deepika for doing it for sheer publicity as they started trending #BoycottChappaak on Twitter.

Despite the hate mongers calling out Deepika Padukone and asking to boycott her film and to “block” her account, looks like the actress has come out victorious because her fan following witnessed a growth by 40 thousand new followers, which makes Deepika’s fan following to over 26.8 million followers. Since Deepkika was amongst the few Bollywood A-listers who came out and voiced her opinion against the protests at JNU and stood up against the attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, a lot of Bollywood stars also praised the actress. Now post the sudden growth in her followers, Deepika has become the most followed Bollywood actress on Twitter, beating out by over a million followers and is also over 5 million followers ahead of and .

Chaapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Yesterday, the makers of Chhapaak had organized a special screening of the film in Mumbai and besides Deepika Padukone, , Vikrant Massey, a host of B-town stars such as Bhumi Pednekar, and others were papped at the screening

Credits :Twitter

Read More