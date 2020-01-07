Chhapaak Poster: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey as Malti and Amol reflect their deep love for each other

Just a few days before the release of Chhapaak, the makers have released a new poster from the film featuring Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol.

and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak has been the talk of the town since the first look of DP as Malti was out. The trailer of the movie which was released last year piqued the interest of the viewers and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. The trailer has received a great response from the viewers. The two songs, Nok Jhok and Chhapaak Title Track have also been loved by the viewers. After the amazing dialogue promo's, just a few days before the release of the film, the makers have released a new poster from the film.

In the poster, we can see Deepika as Malti in a pink Indian dress and Vikrant as Amol in a blue shirt. Malti and Amol look totally in love with each other in the poster. While Malti stands ahead Amol is holding her from behind. The two look adorable together. Deepika herself shared the poster on her social media account. She wrote, "Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar...Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat... Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday! Book your tickets now!(link in bio)."

Check out Chhapaak's poster here:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika in collaboration with Fox Star Studios and it marks DP's debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. The filming took place from March to June 2019 in New Delhi and Mumbai.

